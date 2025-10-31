Friday, October 31, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inventurus Knowledge gains after Q2 PAT rises 60% YoY to Rs 181 cr

Inventurus Knowledge gains after Q2 PAT rises 60% YoY to Rs 181 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) added 2.26% to Rs 1,601.95 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 59.9% to Rs 180.72 crore on 21.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 781.09 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 58.5% YoY to Rs 227.71 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 271.8 crore during the quarter, up 43% compared with Rs 189.8 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 34.8% in Q2 FY26 as against 29.5% in Q2 FY25.

Sachin K. Gupta, Founder & Global CEO, IKS Health, said, The second quarter was a period of significant strategic execution and strong financial performance for IKS Health. Our results underscore the growing market demand for our Care Enablement Platform as health systems increasingly recognize the need to holistically address administrative, clinical, and financial challenges.

 

A key highlight of this quarter was the launch of our Agentic AI platform on Google Cloud and native integration of Scribble Now, our ambient AI scribing solution, into revenue cycle management, coding, and clinical documentation workflows, creating the industrys first connected encounter-to-reimbursement platform and winning the 2025 Dora Award from Google Cloud Award for Augmenting Human Expertise with AI.

We have also significantly accelerated the execution of our AI strategy, marked by the appointment of our new Chief AI Officer. These accomplishments reflect our unwavering commitment to augmenting human expertise to deliver unparalleled clinical, financial, and operational excellence to our clients."

Also Read

Mark Matthews, MD & head of research for Asia at Julius Baer

Stock Market LIVE: India will deliver 15% returns over the next one year, says Mark Matthews

Ridham Desai

BFSI Summit LIVE updates: India responds very positively to setbacks, says Mark Matthews

India vs Australia 2nd T20 live scorecard

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20I: Surya and Co. eye series lead; Toss at 1:15 PM IST

Sam Altman

OpenAI's Sam Altman joins '6-7' trend: What it means, where it originated

Groww IPO

Investing in Groww IPO? Check key risks, strengths before you decide

Nithya Balasubramanian, Group CFO, IKS Health said, IKS Healths strong Q2 FY26 financial performance, highlighted by a 22% year-over-year Revenue, 43% EBITDA and 60% PAT growth reflects our continued focus on driving consistent, profitable growth. The improvement in our EBITDA margin showcases the scalability of our platform and disciplined capital management.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS Health) is a leading technology enabled healthcare solutions provider, primarily serving the US healthcare market. It offers a comprehensive care enablement platform that supports healthcare enterprises across outpatient and inpatient care settings.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

United Spirits jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 47% YoY to Rs 494 cr

United Spirits jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 47% YoY to Rs 494 cr

Divyashakti reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Divyashakti reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Barometers trade in negative terrain; auto shares climb

Barometers trade in negative terrain; auto shares climb

RailTel Corp secures Rs 136-cr order

RailTel Corp secures Rs 136-cr order

Cipla slides 5% in two days after management reshuffle; Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 1,353 cr

Cipla slides 5% in two days after management reshuffle; Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 1,353 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025November Bank Holiday ListThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon