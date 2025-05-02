Friday, May 02, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet flags off its Haj 2025 operations

SpiceJet flags off its Haj 2025 operations

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

SpiceJet today flagged off its Haj 2025 operations with the inaugural flight departing from Gaya to Medina, marking the start of the sacred pilgrimage for thousands of Indian pilgrims. The airline will operate a total of 45 Haj flights in the first phase, connecting Gaya, Srinagar, Guwahati, and Kolkata to Medina and Jeddah.

The first phase of operations will run until 29 May 2025, with flights from Guwahati to Medina beginning 03 May, Srinagar to Medina from 04 May, and Kolkata to Jeddah from 16 May. The return leg of Haj operations is scheduled between 13 June and 11 July 2025.

 

SpiceJet is facilitating the travel of approximately 15,500 pilgrims this year, an 18% increase from the 13,000 pilgrims carried in 2024, further underlining the importance of Haj operations as a significant revenue generator for the airline.

In 2024, SpiceJet operated 102 Haj flights from seven Indian cities including Srinagar, Gaya, Guwahati, Bhopal, Indore, Aurangabad, and Vijayawada, generating a revenue of Rs 209 crore.

To enhance the travel experience, SpiceJet has inducted two wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft, each capable of accommodating 324 passengers. These aircraft will operate on routes from Srinagar and Guwahati to Medina and from Kolkata to Jeddah. A 189 seater Boeing 737 aircraft has been deployed on the Gaya-Medina route.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reliance NU Suntech signs landmark PPA with SECI

Reliance NU Suntech signs landmark PPA with SECI

Ather Energy IPO ends with 1.43x subscription

Ather Energy IPO ends with 1.43x subscription

Madhav Infra hits the roof after reporting multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT

Madhav Infra hits the roof after reporting multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; oil & gas shares climb

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; oil & gas shares climb

TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 16% YoY in April'25

TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 16% YoY in April'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon