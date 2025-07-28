Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 35.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.27% to Rs 743.81 croreNet profit of Railtel Corporation of India rose 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.27% to Rs 743.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 558.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales743.81558.11 33 OPM %15.5818.52 -PBDT129.62121.85 6 PBT85.8984.30 2 NP66.1048.67 36
