Monday, July 28, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 6.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 6.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 8.88% to Rs 519.71 crore

Net profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 6.81% to Rs 75.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.88% to Rs 519.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 477.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales519.71477.31 9 OPM %63.5061.46 -PBDT112.72104.63 8 PBT100.3593.63 7 NP75.0170.23 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NACL Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 14.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

NACL Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 14.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese standalone net profit declines 93.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese standalone net profit declines 93.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Vijaya Diagnostic rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 38 cr

Vijaya Diagnostic rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 38 cr

Shanti Gold International IPO subscribed 4.93 times

Shanti Gold International IPO subscribed 4.93 times

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 4.07%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 4.07%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPM Fasal Bima Yojana Last DateGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon