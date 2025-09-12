Friday, September 12, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys approves proposal to share buyback of Rs 18,000 cr

Infosys approves proposal to share buyback of Rs 18,000 cr

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

At board meeting held on 11 September 2025

The board of Infosys at its meeting held on 11 September 2025 has approved a proposal to buyback equity shares for an amount of Rs 18,000 crore at a price of Rs 1,800/- per equity share (Buyback Price), payable in cash, comprising of a purchase of 10,00,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs 5/- each ( equity shares) representing up to 2.41% of the total number of equity shares in the existing total paid-up equity share capital of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Paras receives additional orders of Rs 26.6 cr from Opto Electronics Factory

Paras receives additional orders of Rs 26.6 cr from Opto Electronics Factory

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

GMR Airports incorporates SPV - GMR Cargo and Logistics

GMR Airports incorporates SPV - GMR Cargo and Logistics

GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening; US CPI rises the most in seven months

GIFT Nifty hints at muted opening; US CPI rises the most in seven months

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 152.12% in the June 2025 quarter

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 152.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon