Chennai Petroleum Corporation jumps as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 987 crore

Chennai Petroleum Corporation rose 3.39% to Rs 872.10 after its standalone profit surged to Rs 987.22 crore in Q3 FY26, sharply higher than Rs 10.46 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 21.33% year on year (YoY) to Rs 15,683.17 crore in Q3 FY26.

Total expenses for the third quarter rose by 15.80% to Rs 18,150.37 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1317.03 crore in Q3 FY26, steeply higher from Rs 14.12 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

The gross refining margin (GRM) for the quarter improved to US$ 10.97 per barrel, as against a US$ 4.29 per barrel in the same period last year.

CPCL delivered strong operational performance in Q3 FY26, recording a crude throughput of 2.79 million metric tonnes (MMT), compared with 2.55 MMT in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. This translated into capacity utilisation of 105%, highlighting efficient plant operations and high reliability.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation is in the business of refining crude oil to produce & supply various petroleum products and manufacture and sale of lubricating oil additives.

