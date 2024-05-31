Business Standard
Rainbow Foundations reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:08 PM IST
Sales rise 111.83% to Rs 32.94 crore
Net profit of Rainbow Foundations reported to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 111.83% to Rs 32.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 182.96% to Rs 3.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 132.31% to Rs 93.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.9415.55 112 93.4840.24 132 OPM %25.9020.58 -25.0925.20 - PBDT3.390.18 1783 4.821.95 147 PBT3.250.15 2067 4.291.84 133 NP3.03-0.34 LP 3.821.35 183
First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

