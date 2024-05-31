Business Standard
Marg Techno-Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:08 PM IST
Sales decline 8.73% to Rs 1.15 crore
Net loss of Marg Techno-Projects reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.73% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 71.43% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.38% to Rs 5.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.151.26 -9 5.015.08 -1 OPM %50.4353.97 -41.7248.82 - PBDT-0.150.30 PL 0.410.76 -46 PBT-0.180.27 PL 0.300.65 -54 NP-0.200.24 PL 0.140.49 -71
