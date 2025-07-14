Monday, July 14, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 174.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 174.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 67.23% to Rs 85.07 crore

Net profit of Rajoo Engineers rose 174.59% to Rs 15.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 67.23% to Rs 85.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales85.0750.87 67 OPM %21.8414.00 -PBDT20.068.04 150 PBT19.017.05 170 NP15.025.47 175

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

