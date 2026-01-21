Rajratan Global gains after Q3 PAT climbs 122% YoY to Rs 21 crore

Rajratan Global Wire advanced 2.07% to Rs 477.55 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 122.23% to Rs 20.69 crore on 38.07% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 302.06 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, profit before tax (PBT) climbed 116.36% to Rs 26.70 crore, compared with Rs 12.34 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 33.39% to Rs 275.36 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 206.43 crore in Q3 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 175.07 crore (up 23% YoY), employee benefit expenses were Rs 13.85 crore (down 18.78% YoY) and finance costs stood at Rs 7.23 crore (down 8.13% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the board of directors, at its meeting held on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, approved the reappointment of Yashovardhan Chordia as chief executive officer & deputy managing director of the company, liable to retire by rotation, for a period of three years with effect from 21 April 2026 to 20 April 2029 (both days inclusive), subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Rajratan Global Wire is engaged in the manufacturing of bead wire, a high-carbon steel wire utilized in the production of tires.

