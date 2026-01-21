Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raymond Realty launches luxury residential project - 'The Address by GS, Wadala'

Raymond Realty launches luxury residential project - 'The Address by GS, Wadala'

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

With estimated revenue potential of Rs 5000 cr

Raymond Realty announced the launch of The Address by GS, Wadala', a marquee residential redevelopment that marks the brand's strategic entry into one of Mumbai's most centrally connected and rapidly evolving neighbourhoods. Spread across a 5.62-acre land parcel, the project carries an estimated revenue potential of Rs 5,000 crore and reinforces Raymond Realty's ambition to redefine luxury living beyond traditional South Mumbai corridors.

The development features 31-storey towers offering premium 2 and 3 BHK luxury residences, complemented by a ~10,500 sq. ft. high-street retail space that enhances everyday convenience while activating the neighbourhood fabric. An outstanding feature of the project is its generous recreational area spanning approximately 1.7 lac sq.ft. This includes a captivating club house design covering 45,000 sq. ft., complemented by more than 50 premium lifestyle amenities.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rajratan Global gains after Q3 PAT climbs 122% YoY to Rs 21 crore

Rajratan Global gains after Q3 PAT climbs 122% YoY to Rs 21 crore

Ministry of Power announces new draft National Electricity Policy 2026

Ministry of Power announces new draft National Electricity Policy 2026

Sensex settles 271 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,200 level; VIX spurts 8.24%

Sensex settles 271 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,200 level; VIX spurts 8.24%

Sensex settles 324 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,600 level

Sensex settles 324 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,600 level

Bharti Airtel provides seamless mobile connectivity on Vidyasagar Setu

Bharti Airtel provides seamless mobile connectivity on Vidyasagar Setu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayShadowfax Technologies IPOTata Communication Q3 FY26 ResultsJEE Main 2026 ExamPersonal Finance