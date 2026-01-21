Raymond Realty launches luxury residential project - 'The Address by GS, Wadala'

With estimated revenue potential of Rs 5000 cr

Raymond Realty announced the launch of The Address by GS, Wadala', a marquee residential redevelopment that marks the brand's strategic entry into one of Mumbai's most centrally connected and rapidly evolving neighbourhoods. Spread across a 5.62-acre land parcel, the project carries an estimated revenue potential of Rs 5,000 crore and reinforces Raymond Realty's ambition to redefine luxury living beyond traditional South Mumbai corridors.

The development features 31-storey towers offering premium 2 and 3 BHK luxury residences, complemented by a ~10,500 sq. ft. high-street retail space that enhances everyday convenience while activating the neighbourhood fabric. An outstanding feature of the project is its generous recreational area spanning approximately 1.7 lac sq.ft. This includes a captivating club house design covering 45,000 sq. ft., complemented by more than 50 premium lifestyle amenities.

