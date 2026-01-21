Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharti Airtel provides seamless mobile connectivity on Vidyasagar Setu

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Bharti Airtel has become the first and only telecom to deliver seamless mobile connectivity on Vidyasagar Setu (Second Hooghly Bridge)a critical lifeline connecting Kolkata and Howrah.

The company has deployed more than 5250 new network sites across West Bengal over the last 3 years, delivering faster speeds, wider coverage, and a significantly improved network experience for customers. This landmark deployment ensures uninterrupted voice and data services for thousands of commuters who cross the bridge daily, reinforcing Airtel's commitment to connectivity without compromiseeven in the most challenging environments.

Executed in close collaboration with the Government of West Bengal, including the PWD, West Bengal Police Traffic Department, and Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC), the project exemplifies how public-private partnerships can drive digital infrastructure for urban mobility.

 

Airtel has laid 1.3 km of Fibre across the entire stretch of Vidyasagar Setu, Network antenna deployed over 6 poles, ensuring consistent coverage and zero drop zones.

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

