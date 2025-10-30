Rajratan Global Wire standalone net profit declines 15.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.61% to Rs 190.06 croreNet profit of Rajratan Global Wire declined 15.73% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.61% to Rs 190.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 152.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales190.06152.52 25 OPM %13.6717.96 -PBDT20.9223.03 -9 PBT16.9119.93 -15 NP12.4814.81 -16
