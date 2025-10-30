Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit rises 2.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.44% to Rs 211.78 croreNet profit of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies rose 2.57% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.44% to Rs 211.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 197.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales211.78197.11 7 OPM %5.945.76 -PBDT9.329.17 2 PBT4.394.28 3 NP4.394.28 3
