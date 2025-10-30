Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HPCL gains as Q2 PAT skyrockets 507% YoY to Rs 3,830 cr

HPCL gains as Q2 PAT skyrockets 507% YoY to Rs 3,830 cr

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) rose 1.87% to Rs 470 after the company's standalone net profit zoomed 506.85% to Rs 3,830.37 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 631.18 crore in Q2 FY25.

The company's total income (excluding excise duty) marginally rose 0.82% YoY to Rs 1,01,327.11 crore during the September 2025 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 5,118.85 crore in Q2 FY26, registering a growth of 512.71% compared to the same quarter last year.

The gross refining margin (GRMs) jumped to US $8.80 per barrel in Q2 FY26 from US $3.12 per barrel in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, HPCLs refineries recorded a crude throughput of 6.57 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q2 FY26, representing a 4.3% growth over 6.30 MMT in Q2 FY25.

 

The company reported total sales of 12.07 MMT, up 3.9% YoY, including exports. Domestic sales grew 3.6% during the quarter.

On the margins front, the operating margin improved to 4.83% in Q2 FY26 from 1.09% in Q2 FY25. Similarly, the net profit margin rose to 3.47%, up from 0.58% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The combined sale of petrol (MS) and diesel (HSD) stood at 7.07 MMT, reflecting a 2.8% YoY increase. Total LPG sales (domestic and non-domestic) rose 5.9% YoY to 2.39 MMT. Pipeline throughput for the quarter was reported at 6.12 MMT.

The company continued its retail and distribution network expansion in Q2 FY26. 351 new retail outlets were commissioned during the quarter, taking the total to 24,252. New LPG distributors added were 3, raising the total to 6,387.

In the city gas distribution (CGD) segment, the company laid 563 inch-km of steel pipeline (total 13,233 inch-km) and 116 km of MDPE pipeline (total 4,399 km). Additionally, 8,950 new domestic PNG connections were added, taking the total to 1,33,410 connections.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has approved an interim dividend of 50%, i.e., Rs 5 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26.

The board has fixed 6 November 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the interim dividend. The payment of the dividend will be made on or before 27 November 2025.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is mainly engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, production of hydrocarbons as well as providing services for management of E&P Blocks.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Communications announces strategic partnership with NiCE

Sensex slumps 492 pts; PSU bank shares advance

Total of Rs 96137 crore mobilised from primary market through equity and debt issuances in Sep-25

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

