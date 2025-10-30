Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp gains as US arm bags US$715 million pipeline orders

Welspun Corp gains as US arm bags US$715 million pipeline orders

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Welspun Corp added 2% to Rs 924.95 after its US subsidiary has won two major line pipe orders valued at around US$715 million for Natural Gas and NGL pipeline projects in the United States.

With these orders, the US facility now has clear business visibility and continuity until FY28.

The companys consolidated order book has reached a record high of around Rs 23,500 crore, reflecting robust demand and strong project execution capabilities.

Welspun Corp is one of the largest manufacturers of large diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and fifty countries by delivering key customized solutions for both onshore and offshore applications. The company also manufactures Ductile Iron (DI) Pipes, TMT (Thermo-Mechanically Treated) Rebars, BIS-certified steel billets, stainless steel pipes and tubes & bars.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 41.2% to Rs 350.42 crore on 13.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,551.49 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

