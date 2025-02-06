Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajshree Polypack reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rajshree Polypack reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 12.16% to Rs 72.70 crore

Net loss of Rajshree Polypack reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.16% to Rs 72.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 64.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales72.7064.82 12 OPM %6.9713.36 -PBDT4.017.39 -46 PBT-0.413.47 PL NP-0.942.55 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Skipper consolidated net profit rises 76.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Skipper consolidated net profit rises 76.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Redington consolidated net profit rises 17.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Redington consolidated net profit rises 17.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 75.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 75.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Vakrangee consolidated net profit declines 4.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Vakrangee consolidated net profit declines 4.03% in the December 2024 quarter

MKVentures Capital consolidated net profit rises 7.16% in the December 2024 quarter

MKVentures Capital consolidated net profit rises 7.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeGold-Silver Price TodayTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon