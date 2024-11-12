Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.51% to Rs 6.32 croreNet profit of Rajvi Logitrade rose 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.51% to Rs 6.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.326.55 -4 OPM %3.481.37 -PBDT0.170.09 89 PBT0.160.09 78 NP0.120.07 71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content