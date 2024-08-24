Rakan Steels standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 57.69% to Rs 2.56 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Rakan Steels declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 57.69% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.566.050.390.500.010.030.010.030.010.02