Rakan Steels standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 57.69% to Rs 2.56 croreNet profit of Rakan Steels declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 57.69% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.566.05 -58 OPM %0.390.50 -PBDT0.010.03 -67 PBT0.010.03 -67 NP0.010.02 -50
