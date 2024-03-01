Rallis India said that its board has appointed Gyanendra Shukla as managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of the company for a period of 5 years with effect from 1 April 2024

The company said that Sanjiv Lals present tenure concluded on 31 March 2024.

Rallis, a part of the Tata group, is one of the leading players in the domestic crop protection sector and manufactures pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides at its factories in multipleocations. The companys product portfolio of seeds and crop care solutions is available across India. It has marketing alliances with several multinational agrochemical companies and is also considered as a preferred partner for contract manufacturing by leading global corporations.

The agrochemicals maker has reported 7% rise in net profit to Rs 24 crore despite a 5% fall in revenue to Rs 598 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Q3 FY23.

The scrip rallied 3.04% to settle at Rs 247.65 on Thursday, 29 February 2024.

Gyanendra Shukla is a senior agri professional with more than 34 years of leadership experience in crop protection & seed sector in India, Asia-pacific & Africa region. He has managed various senior functional & general management roles in commercial, sales, corporate affairs, technology development & regulatory affairs function.