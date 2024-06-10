Stable government at the Centre will further strengthen economic landscape: FICCI

FICCI President Dr Anish Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for winning the recently concluded General Elections. The third consecutive term for the NDA paves way for continuity in the reform agenda. FICCI President said We look forward to progressive policies and measures that will foster economic and social development and build strong foundation for Viksit Bharat. As India looks towards becoming the third largest economy, a stable government at the Centre will further strengthen the economic landscape and help us achieve this feat within next few years, he added.

