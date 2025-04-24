Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rallis India reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rallis India reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 1.38% to Rs 430.00 crore

Net Loss of Rallis India reported to Rs 32.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.38% to Rs 430.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 436.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.54% to Rs 125.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.57% to Rs 2663.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2648.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales430.00436.00 -1 2663.002648.00 1 OPM %-4.651.38 -10.7411.74 - PBDT-11.004.00 PL 306.00309.00 -1 PBT-41.00-29.00 -41 186.00195.00 -5 NP-32.00-21.00 -52 125.00148.00 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 306.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 306.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 55.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 55.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gravity (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gravity (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Indices set for positive start on global tailwinds

Indices set for positive start on global tailwinds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedHUL Q4 Results 2025Pahalgam Terrorist SketchPahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UpdatesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon