Rallis India standalone net profit rises 97.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.22% to Rs 957.00 croreNet profit of Rallis India rose 97.92% to Rs 95.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.22% to Rs 957.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 783.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales957.00783.00 22 OPM %15.6712.26 -PBDT158.0096.00 65 PBT129.0065.00 98 NP95.0048.00 98
