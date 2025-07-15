HCL Technologies consolidated net profit declines 9.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.17% to Rs 30349.00 croreNet profit of HCL Technologies declined 9.73% to Rs 3843.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4257.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.17% to Rs 30349.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28057.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales30349.0028057.00 8 OPM %19.8920.65 -PBDT6282.006705.00 -6 PBT5189.005707.00 -9 NP3843.004257.00 -10
