Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.67% to Rs 0.61 croreNet Loss of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.67% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.610.60 2 OPM %4.92-11.67 -PBDT0.04-0.07 LP PBT0.01-0.11 LP NP-0.01-0.09 89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content