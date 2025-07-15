Den Networks consolidated net profit rises 19.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.53% to Rs 241.27 croreNet profit of Den Networks rose 19.11% to Rs 54.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.53% to Rs 241.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 247.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales241.27247.53 -3 OPM %7.9510.71 -PBDT89.3181.16 10 PBT64.9655.47 17 NP54.2245.52 19
