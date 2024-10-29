Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 22.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.14% to Rs 939.80 croreNet profit of Ram Ratna Wires rose 22.49% to Rs 16.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.14% to Rs 939.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 757.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales939.80757.06 24 OPM %3.834.17 -PBDT27.0027.55 -2 PBT21.6022.72 -5 NP16.8313.74 22
