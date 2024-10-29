Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 22.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 22.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 24.14% to Rs 939.80 crore

Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires rose 22.49% to Rs 16.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.14% to Rs 939.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 757.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales939.80757.06 24 OPM %3.834.17 -PBDT27.0027.55 -2 PBT21.6022.72 -5 NP16.8313.74 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 30 pts up at 80,050; Nifty lower at 24,300; NTPC, Dr Reddy's climb

Prasun Chatterjee

Expansion of AB PM-JAY: A ray of hope for vulnerable elderly patients

Bitcoin

Bitcoin traders refocus on $71,000 price level with cash flowing into ETFs

swiggy

Swiggy aims to kick off $1.35 billion India IPO mid-next week: Report

Rodri wins 2024 Ballon d'Or award for best footballer

From 1956 to 2024: Full list of Ballon d'Or award winners in men's football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon