John Cockerill India reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.50 crore in the September 2024 quarter

John Cockerill India reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.50 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales decline 60.30% to Rs 76.04 crore

Net loss of John Cockerill India reported to Rs 7.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 60.30% to Rs 76.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 191.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales76.04191.56 -60 OPM %-11.363.22 -PBDT-8.588.63 PL PBT-10.057.38 PL NP-7.506.98 PL

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

