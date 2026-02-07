Smart Finsec standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.07% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net profit of Smart Finsec rose 6.67% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.07% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.510.5876.4768.970.380.400.400.390.320.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News