Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Smart Finsec standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Smart Finsec standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 12.07% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net profit of Smart Finsec rose 6.67% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.07% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.510.58 -12 OPM %76.4768.97 -PBDT0.380.40 -5 PBT0.400.39 3 NP0.320.30 7

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

