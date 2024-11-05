Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 600.00% to Rs 0.07 croreRamchandra Leasing and Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 and during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.01 600 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
