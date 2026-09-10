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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramco Systems celebrates three decades in Malaysia

Ramco Systems celebrates three decades in Malaysia

Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Ramco Systems celebrated three decades of powering enterprise transformation in Malaysia. To mark this milestone, Ramco hosted Ramco Now & Next, an event that traced its regional journey, showcased its vision for the future of enterprise software, and brought customers and industry leaders together for forward-looking discussions.

At the event, the company provided a preview of its upcoming AI-native enterprise platform, built to move enterprise software from a system of record to a system of intelligence, and ultimately a system of action. The first two shifts in Ramco's platform changed how enterprise software was delivered; this one changes what the software is.

 

The new platform is designed to move away from software that people must log into and interpret, towards a system that surfaces what needs attention and drafts the resulting action for a human to approve. A walkthrough during the keynote showed how the platform would identify a projected stock shortfall across multiple warehouses and prepare the corresponding replenishment requests for approval.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 2:16 PM IST