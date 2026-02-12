Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ramco Systems enters into Agentic AI product segment with launch of Chia

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

Ramco Systems today announced its entry into the Agentic AI product segment with the launch of Chia, a conversational AI agent platform designed to redefine how enterprises engage with their customers. Chia is purpose-built for enterprises to reliably automate complex customer support interactions, reducing manual effort, response times, and operating costs, enabling businesses to deliver superior customer experiences at scale.

Part of Ramco's new AI-driven task automation suite, rTask, Chia delivers enterprise-grade conversational Agents that goes beyond answering queries to reason, decide, and act, executing end-to-end workflows across enterprise systems. This platform empowers organizations to shift from human-in-the-loop support models to a future of exception-based human involvement, where AI handles the heavy lifting. Chia does this by executing multi-step backend actions to resolve customer requests, integrating seamlessly with enterprise systems all while operating within defined goals, compliance policies, and guardrails.

 

At the heart of Chia is a no-code AI Agent Foundry that enables CX teams to design, configure, and deploy AI Agents using plain English instructions, without waiting for engineering cycles.

With Natural Language Workflow (NLW) capabilities, non-engineering teams can define AI logic such as refund eligibility, booking validations, or policy enforcement in simple English. The system then translates these rules into deterministic, action-taking AI behaviour, thereby preventing hallucinations. Organizations can deploy their first AI Agent in weeks, significantly accelerating time-to-value.

Indian AI market expected to grow to US$131.31 billion by 2032 from US$7.63 billion in 2024

Matrimony.com consolidated net profit declines 16.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 29.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sumeet Industries consolidated net profit declines 90.70% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

