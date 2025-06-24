Cochin Shipyard arm secures order to build two luxury river cruise vessels

Cochin Shipyard announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hooghly Cochin Shipyard (Hooghly CSL), has secured a notable order from Heritage River Journeys, which operates under the brand Antara River Cruises.As per the companys classification, the value of a Notable contract ranges from ₹100 crore to ₹250 crore.
The contract entails the construction of two luxury river cruise vessels for deployment on the Brahmaputra River, aiming to boost premium inland waterway tourism in the region. While the agreement for the first vessel has been signed, a Letter of Intent (LoI) has been issued for the second.
Antara River Cruises is known for offering immersive luxury voyages across the Ganga, Padma, and Brahmaputra river systems. Its flagship vessel, Ganga Vilas, holds the record for the worlds longest river cruise, covering over 3,200 km across 27 rivers. The journey has been featured in the Limca Book of Records.
Cochin Shipyard clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction and that none of its promoters or group companies have any interest in the contracting entity.
Cochin Shipyard is engaged in shipbuilding & ship repair. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held 67.91% of the total voting rights in the company.
The company's consolidated net profit advanced 10.9% to Rs 287.19 crore on a 36.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,757.65 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Shares of Cochin Shipyard fell 2.33% to Rs 2,179.10 on the BSE.
