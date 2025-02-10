Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Ramgopal Polytex reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales01.54 -100 OPM %0-52.60 -PBDT-0.04-0.69 94 PBT-0.04-0.69 94 NP-0.04-0.69 94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kunststoffe Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kunststoffe Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2024 quarter

T T reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

T T reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2024 quarter

M P Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

M P Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.51 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.51 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEPariksha Pe Charcha 2025 JEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon