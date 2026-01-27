Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit declines 35.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.30% to Rs 1098.52 crore

Net profit of Ramkrishna Forgings declined 35.07% to Rs 13.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 1098.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1073.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1098.521073.7814.7711.76112.9487.7028.5423.8513.5720.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News