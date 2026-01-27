Marico consolidated net profit rises 12.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.59% to Rs 3537.00 crore

Net profit of Marico rose 12.03% to Rs 447.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 399.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.59% to Rs 3537.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2794.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3537.002794.0016.7419.08617.00562.00567.00518.00447.00399.00

