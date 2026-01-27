Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit rises 10.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.06% to Rs 1121.04 crore

Net profit of Tanla Platforms rose 10.85% to Rs 131.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 118.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 1121.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1000.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1121.041000.4317.0016.33197.32171.34164.82146.77131.37118.51

