Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit rises 10.85% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 12.06% to Rs 1121.04 croreNet profit of Tanla Platforms rose 10.85% to Rs 131.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 118.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 1121.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1000.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1121.041000.43 12 OPM %17.0016.33 -PBDT197.32171.34 15 PBT164.82146.77 12 NP131.37118.51 11
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 5:05 PM IST