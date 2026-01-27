Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arex Industries standalone net profit declines 73.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Arex Industries standalone net profit declines 73.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales decline 1.59% to Rs 12.99 crore

Net profit of Arex Industries declined 73.47% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.59% to Rs 12.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.9913.20 -2 OPM %11.6219.55 -PBDT1.252.23 -44 PBT0.191.23 -85 NP0.260.98 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

