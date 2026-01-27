Arex Industries standalone net profit declines 73.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.59% to Rs 12.99 crore

Net profit of Arex Industries declined 73.47% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.59% to Rs 12.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12.9913.2011.6219.551.252.230.191.230.260.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News