Ramky Infra jumps after bagging Rs 1,402-cr EPC order at Dighi Port Industrial Area

Ramky Infrastructure surged 12% to Rs 481.95 after the company signed an EPC agreement with Maharashtra Industrial Township for Phase 1, Package A of the Dighi Port Industrial Area project, valued at Rs 1,401.84 crore, including GST and O&M revenues.

The EPC works are to be completed within 930 days from the appointed date. The project also includes an Operations & Maintenance (O&M) period of four years from the issuance of the completion certificate, extendable by up to six years upon mutual agreement.

Maharashtra Industrial Township, a special purpose vehicle with equity participation from the Government of India and the Maharashtra state government, is developing Parcel B of DPIA in Raigad district, Maharashtra.

Under the EPC contract, Ramky Infrastructure will undertake design, construction, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of infrastructure works. The scope includes roads with cross-drainage structures and bridges, water distribution networks with firefighting systems and service reservoirs, industrial effluent and domestic sewage collection networks with pumping stations, recycled water distribution, stormwater drainage systems, power distribution infrastructure, ICT components, and a water treatment plant with a clear water reservoir and pumping systems.

Ramky Infrastructure principally operates in two business segments: construction and development. In the development business, the group constructs roads under built-operate-transfer (BOT) modes, industrial parks, special economic zones, and bus terminals.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 30.4% to Rs 78 crore on a 6.5% rise in net sales to Rs 488.92 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

