Rane Holdings consolidated net profit declines 4.91% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 4.26% to Rs 837.04 croreNet profit of Rane Holdings declined 4.91% to Rs 38.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 40.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.26% to Rs 837.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 874.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales837.04874.25 -4 OPM %10.778.90 -PBDT90.88108.92 -17 PBT58.7873.29 -20 NP38.9640.97 -5
