Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rane Holdings consolidated net profit declines 4.91% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales decline 4.26% to Rs 837.04 crore
Net profit of Rane Holdings declined 4.91% to Rs 38.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 40.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.26% to Rs 837.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 874.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales837.04874.25 -4 OPM %10.778.90 -PBDT90.88108.92 -17 PBT58.7873.29 -20 NP38.9640.97 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks edge higher

India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty above 21,750 mark, auto shares in demand

Indices traded with limited gains; Auto shares rally

IRCTC, Grasim Industries, Biocon, Bhel in focus

All India Coal Production For FY 2023-24 Crosses 800 MT

Aviation Passenger Traffic Recovered 96% During 2022-23 As Compared To Pre-Covid

Stocks may see soft opening

IRCTC inks MoU with UTDB

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon