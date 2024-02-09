Rane Holdings consolidated net profit declines 4.91% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 4.26% to Rs 837.04 crore

Net profit of Rane Holdings declined 4.91% to Rs 38.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 40.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.26% to Rs 837.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 874.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.837.04874.2510.778.9090.88108.9258.7873.2938.9640.97