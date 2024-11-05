Rane Holdings consolidated net profit rises 337.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.25% to Rs 916.50 croreNet profit of Rane Holdings rose 337.20% to Rs 177.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.25% to Rs 916.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 928.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales916.50928.13 -1 OPM %8.867.57 -PBDT69.5271.45 -3 PBT34.4036.50 -6 NP177.6840.64 337
