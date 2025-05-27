TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit declines 59.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.94% to Rs 818.38 croreNet profit of TVS Srichakra declined 59.67% to Rs 9.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 818.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 765.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 80.91% to Rs 20.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.20% to Rs 3253.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2926.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales818.38765.30 7 3253.832926.00 11 OPM %8.1310.09 -6.9010.14 - PBDT54.1365.69 -18 176.67258.79 -32 PBT17.0738.18 -55 47.91154.96 -69 NP9.5923.78 -60 20.61107.95 -81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content