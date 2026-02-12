Rapicut Carbides reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 78.06% to Rs 20.78 crore

Net profit of Rapicut Carbides reported to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 78.06% to Rs 20.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.20.7811.679.58-10.541.88-1.491.74-1.621.57-1.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News