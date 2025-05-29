Rapid Investments standalone net profit rises 187.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.36% to Rs 0.53 croreNet profit of Rapid Investments rose 187.50% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.36% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 80.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.66% to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.530.56 -5 1.841.93 -5 OPM %26.4235.71 -19.5725.91 - PBDT0.300.08 275 0.480.24 100 PBT0.300.08 275 0.480.24 100 NP0.230.08 188 0.360.20 80
