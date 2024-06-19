Business Standard
Rare Equity Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 823.36% to Rs 126.87 crore
Net profit of Rare Equity Pvt reported to Rs 21.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 823.36% to Rs 126.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 43.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 754.79% to Rs 128.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales126.8713.74 823 128.3915.02 755 OPM %55.77-113.46 -27.80-292.01 - PBDT70.76-15.59 LP 35.69-43.86 LP PBT70.76-15.59 LP 35.69-43.86 LP NP21.46-15.59 LP -13.61-43.86 69
First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

