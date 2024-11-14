Business Standard
Peeti Securities standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Peeti Securities standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 4.88 crore

Net profit of Peeti Securities declined 38.46% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.884.88 0 OPM %-1.841.64 -PBDT0.110.19 -42 PBT0.090.17 -47 NP0.080.13 -38

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

