JSW Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 31.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.20% to Rs 1223.85 croreNet profit of JSW Infrastructure rose 31.54% to Rs 384.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 292.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.20% to Rs 1223.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1009.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1223.851009.77 21 OPM %47.4950.97 -PBDT616.02526.22 17 PBT472.56391.64 21 NP384.68292.44 32
