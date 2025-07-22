Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 68.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 95.08% to Rs 12835.66 croreNet profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 68.29% to Rs 224.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 133.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 95.08% to Rs 12835.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6579.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12835.666579.80 95 OPM %3.763.77 -PBDT458.22234.23 96 PBT365.52179.72 103 NP224.97133.68 68
