Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 68.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 68.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales rise 95.08% to Rs 12835.66 crore

Net profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 68.29% to Rs 224.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 133.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 95.08% to Rs 12835.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6579.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12835.666579.80 95 OPM %3.763.77 -PBDT458.22234.23 96 PBT365.52179.72 103 NP224.97133.68 68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cyient DLM consolidated net profit declines 29.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Cyient DLM consolidated net profit declines 29.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 13.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 13.39% in the June 2025 quarter

R S Software (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.61 crore in the June 2025 quarter

R S Software (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.61 crore in the June 2025 quarter

E2E Networks reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.84 crore in the June 2025 quarter

E2E Networks reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.84 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Magellanic Cloud gains after Q1 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Magellanic Cloud gains after Q1 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon