Cyient DLM consolidated net profit declines 29.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.96% to Rs 278.43 croreNet profit of Cyient DLM declined 29.62% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 278.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 257.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales278.43257.89 8 OPM %9.007.75 -PBDT20.6220.85 -1 PBT10.1014.16 -29 NP7.4610.60 -30
