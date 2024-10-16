Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEI Industries Q2 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 155 cr

KEI Industries Q2 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 155 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

KEI Industries reported 10.41% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 154.81 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 140.21 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 17.21% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,279.65 crore in Q2 FY25.

In Q2 FY25, profit before tax stood at Rs 207.87 crore, registering a 10.32% growth from Rs 188.42 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

EBITDA stood at Rs 238 crore in Q2 FY25, registering the growth of 12.30% as compared with Rs 211 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin declined to 10.42% in Q2 FY25 as against 10.88% reported in Q2 FY24.

 

During the quarter, the company's revenue from cables and wires was Rs 2,140.23 crore (up 20.62% YoY) and revenue from stainless steel wire was at Rs 59.82 crore (up 1.96% YoY).

However the company's revenue from EPC Projects fell 58.20% YoY to Rs 130.87 crore in Q2 FY25.

The companys pending orders stood at approximately Rs 3,847 crore.

More From This Section

CRISIL Ratings reaffirms ratings of Knowledge Marine at 'BBB' with 'stable' outlook

CRISIL Ratings reaffirms ratings of Knowledge Marine at 'BBB' with 'stable' outlook

Godrej Properties declared highest bidder for 6.5 acre land parcel in Kharghar

Godrej Properties declared highest bidder for 6.5 acre land parcel in Kharghar

Rallis India spurts after Q2 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 98 cr

Rallis India spurts after Q2 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 98 cr

Nifty slides below 25,050; media shares under pressure

Nifty slides below 25,050; media shares under pressure

India is all set to become providers of high security and quality technological equipment to emerging economies: Piyush Goyal

India is all set to become providers of high security and quality technological equipment to emerging economies: Piyush Goyal

On half-year basis, the company's net profit rose 16.62% to Rs 305.07 crore on 16.50% increase in revenue to Rs 4,340.14 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Meanwhile, the company's board has approved the raising of funds through the issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 2,000 crore via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). This is subject to obtaining approval from the shareholders through a postal ballot and any other necessary regulatory or statutory approvals.

KEI Industries is involved in manufacturing low tension, high tension and extra high voltage cables, along with control and instrumentation and specialty cables, house wires and stainless-steel wires.

The scrip declined 7.40% to Rs 4,339.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex sheds 100 pts, at 81,750, Nifty red at 25,050; Media, Auto drag 1%

Bullet train, train, railway

BEML wins contract worth Rs 866.87 cr to build indigenous high-speed trains

equity trading volumes, share market

PNC Infratech stock surges 5% after securing 'LoA' worth Rs 4,630 cr

silver

Silver price falls on US job data and China stimulus; Should you buy dips?

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to rain in Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon